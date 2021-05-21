Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Gap Down to $101.17

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $101.17, but opened at $94.67. Seagate Technology shares last traded at $94.72, with a volume of 31,931 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.21.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.71.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,020,650. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 7.4% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

