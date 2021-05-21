DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Gap Down to $36.56

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.56, but opened at $33.56. DermTech shares last traded at $35.59, with a volume of 4,138 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DMTK. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $144,415.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $121,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,359 shares of company stock worth $8,525,074 in the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $4,152,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $708,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech in the first quarter worth about $543,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DermTech by 785.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 120,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

