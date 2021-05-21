Zacks Investment Research Upgrades eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) to Buy

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of EMAN opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.79 million, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59. eMagin has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $5.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative net margin of 27.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Analysts anticipate that eMagin will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 31,341 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $143,855.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Braddom sold 96,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $386,965.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,592.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,322,749 shares of company stock worth $5,167,430 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMAN. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in eMagin in the first quarter worth $38,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of eMagin by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

