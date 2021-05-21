First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Separately, UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.56. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.34.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. First Hawaiian’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,475,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 848,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after acquiring an additional 398,344 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $1,769,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $20,862,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $1,261,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.