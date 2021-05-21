Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) to “Buy”

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HESM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

HESM opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. Hess Midstream has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 2.33.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 3,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $69,931,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $2,741,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,609,236 shares of company stock worth $73,649,620.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

