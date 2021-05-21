Marston’s (LON:MARS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 101 ($1.32).

Get Marston's alerts:

Shares of LON MARS opened at GBX 91 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 84.52. Marston’s has a 1-year low of GBX 30.80 ($0.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The firm has a market cap of £600.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.