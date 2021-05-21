Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Ener-Core, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENCR) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.05. Ener-Core shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 1,530 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

About Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR)

Ener-Core, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, license, and market its products that are based on Power Oxidizer technologies. The company's Power Oxidizer technology generates industrial levels of usable heat in a pressure vessel using various organic gases as fuel for an oxidation reaction. Its products include Ener-Core PowerStation EC250 and Ener-Core Powerstation KG2-3GEF/PO, which have applications in landfills, distilleries, and various industrial processes.

