Future’s (FUTR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Future from GBX 1,974 ($25.79) to GBX 2,066 ($26.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,473.75 ($32.32).

Shares of FUTR stock opened at GBX 2,904 ($37.94) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,282.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,950.12. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 976.75 ($12.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,982 ($38.96). The firm has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.96.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

