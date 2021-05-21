Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $5.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $721,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 85,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAST opened at $52.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.00. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $54.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.