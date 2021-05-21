Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Raised to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.93.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of BERY opened at $69.63 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $6,184,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $2,927,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 21,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,213,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.