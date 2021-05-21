PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Securities

Truist Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $175.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $196.00.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.67.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $174.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.31 and a 200-day moving average of $136.20. PRA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $90.79 and a 1 year high of $175.00.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.