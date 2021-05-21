DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Morgan Stanley

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $44.54 on Monday. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.14.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $50,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $1,880,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $1,878,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

