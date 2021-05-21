Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Insider David Rimmington Sells 31,795 Shares

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) insider David Rimmington sold 31,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total value of £86,800.35 ($113,405.21).

LON:CSN opened at GBX 278 ($3.63) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £417.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86. Chesnara plc has a twelve month low of GBX 255 ($3.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 325.50 ($4.25). The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 282.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 279.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 14.29 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.65. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.54%.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

