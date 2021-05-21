Costco Wholesale Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on COST. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.96.

COST opened at $383.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

