Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 178.09 ($2.33).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 127.88 ($1.67) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £35.92 billion and a PE ratio of 426.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 136.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 129.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In related news, insider Van Boxmeer acquired 305,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

