Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,111.55

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,111.55 ($14.52) and traded as high as GBX 1,280 ($16.72). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,226 ($16.02), with a volume of 41,282 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HFG. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hilton Food Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,200.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,111.55. The company has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

