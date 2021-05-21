Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Desjardins lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.00.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$33.29 on Wednesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$17.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.94. The stock has a market cap of C$5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

