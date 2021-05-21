Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Severn Trent (LON:SVT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Severn Trent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,421 ($31.63).

Shares of LON SVT opened at GBX 2,528 ($33.03) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 632.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,432.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,355.59. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of GBX 2,148 ($28.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,593 ($33.88).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

