ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MODV. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get ModivCare alerts:

MODV opened at $152.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.90. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $67.38 and a fifty-two week high of $184.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ModivCare will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,987,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth approximately $228,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $123,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $100,351,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $93,957,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.