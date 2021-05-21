Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) to “Buy”

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ NETI opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. Eneti has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $25.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $3.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NETI. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Eneti in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Eneti in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

