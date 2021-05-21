Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $74.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average is $48.12.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 63,523 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,888,000 after buying an additional 2,423,734 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 761.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 420,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,535,000 after buying an additional 371,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 479.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,261,000 after buying an additional 300,132 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

