Analysts Anticipate APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will announce sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.81 billion. APA reported sales of $752.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full-year sales of $6.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $7.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

Shares of APA opened at $20.63 on Friday. APA has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 3,220.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

