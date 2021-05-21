Zacks: Analysts Expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will announce $1.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.30 million and the lowest is $750,000.00. Altimmune posted sales of $720,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year sales of $54.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 million to $150.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $236.11 million, with estimates ranging from $79.42 million to $314.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALT. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In other news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,465,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter worth $15,635,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 46.4% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 874,067 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at $7,574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 495,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

