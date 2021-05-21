Critical Analysis: Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) & Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO)

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) and Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Airgain and Airspan Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain 0 1 3 0 2.75 Airspan Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Airgain presently has a consensus price target of $27.75, suggesting a potential upside of 38.13%. Given Airgain’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Airgain is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Airgain and Airspan Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain $55.74 million 3.80 $930,000.00 $0.09 223.22 Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Airgain has higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of Airgain shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Airgain shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Airspan Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Airgain and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain -4.39% -4.50% -4.02% Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Airgain has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Airgain beats Airspan Networks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking in a range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Inc. provides 4G broadband wireless products and solutions worldwide. The company's products and services deliver high-speed data, voice, and multimedia services to operators and vertical markets in licensed and unlicensed frequency bands covering from 700MHz up to 6GHz. It offers AirVelocity, a LTE-advanced small cell designed for bringing public access LTE networks to indoor spaces; AirSynergy, an outdoor urban small cell that supports a range of broadband wireless interfaces; and AirHarmony that provides the outdoor micro layer of a heterogeneous LTE-advanced network deployment. It also offers Air4G, a technology solution that combines 4G LTE and WiMAX technologies; Air4Gp Freestyler, a pico base station that delivers small cell and high capacity networks for licensed and unlicensed bands; AirSymphony, a virtual RAN platform that allows the creation of virtual or cloud LTE radio access networks; and AirSON, an advanced algorithm suite designed to address operators' needs in the deployment of small cells. In addition, it provides iBridge, a transport solution for small cell backhaul and front-haul applications; and Netspan, a sub-network element management solution that manages its network elements in the LTE/4G and backhaul product lines. Further, it offers radio planning, network installation, integration, training, and post-sales support services to facilitate the deployment and operation of its systems; and telecommunications equipment. The company provides its wireless broadband solutions to Internet service providers, and carriers, as well as for various vertical market segments, including smart utilities, public safety, transportation, and oil and gas. Airspan Networks Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

