De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $171.28

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 171.28 ($2.24) and traded as low as GBX 169.20 ($2.21). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 174.20 ($2.28), with a volume of 209,526 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of De La Rue in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get De La Rue alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 183.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 171.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a market cap of £339.80 million and a PE ratio of 4.68.

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.