De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $171.28

May 21st, 2021


De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 171.28 ($2.24) and traded as low as GBX 169.20 ($2.21). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 174.20 ($2.28), with a volume of 209,526 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of De La Rue in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 183.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 171.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a market cap of £339.80 million and a PE ratio of 4.68.

De La Rue Company Profile (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

