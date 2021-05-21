National Bank Financial Comments on Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.33. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.69.

NYSE:BMO opened at $102.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $102.36.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

