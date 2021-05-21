Methanex (TSE:MX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.90

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$49.90 and traded as low as C$43.77. Methanex shares last traded at C$44.02, with a volume of 412,682 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on MX shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.42.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.52%.

Methanex Company Profile (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

