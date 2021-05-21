Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clover Health Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $7.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. Clover Health Investments has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

