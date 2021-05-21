Truist Lowers The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $200.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective decreased by Truist from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.00.

DIS stock opened at $171.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.80. The Walt Disney has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $311.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 10,806 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 66,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,062,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

