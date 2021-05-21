Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $60.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HUBG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hub Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hub Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hub Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.77.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $69.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,765,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,367,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,889,000 after buying an additional 304,431 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at $18,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after buying an additional 226,586 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

