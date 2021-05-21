F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $303.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to report $303.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $309.10 million and the lowest is $297.05 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $305.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,832,000 after buying an additional 2,912,485 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,177,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,183,000 after buying an additional 364,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,512,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,712,000 after buying an additional 142,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $42,468,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,432,000 after buying an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

