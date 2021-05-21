Carl Zeiss Meditec’s (AFX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AFX. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €132.57 ($155.97).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Shares of ETR AFX opened at €145.00 ($170.59) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.47. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of €84.75 ($99.71) and a 1-year high of €151.05 ($177.71). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €141.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €125.50.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.