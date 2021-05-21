Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.26

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and traded as high as $31.50. Value Line shares last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 1,253 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $299.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 43.60%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Value Line by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Value Line by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 125,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

