Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.33

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and traded as high as $15.70. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 86,562 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDC. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 304,405 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,943,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 212,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 123,425 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 62,477 shares in the last quarter.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

