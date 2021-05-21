Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.63

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and traded as low as $1.21. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 198,448 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.41.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Evoke Pharma, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOK)
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
