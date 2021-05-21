Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.63

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and traded as low as $1.21. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 198,448 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Evoke Pharma, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 43.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 219,884 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $616,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 739.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 164,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.