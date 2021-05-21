Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.34 Million

Brokerages forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will announce sales of $91.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.60 million and the lowest is $90.93 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $79.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year sales of $392.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $390.90 million to $393.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $423.05 million, with estimates ranging from $416.51 million to $431.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.51 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $28,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,632.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,750 shares of company stock worth $770,978. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,386,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after buying an additional 20,814 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,440,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 18.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after acquiring an additional 313,985 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 20.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,399,000 after buying an additional 203,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avid Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after acquiring an additional 93,474 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

