Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HD. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.70.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $315.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $322.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $3,153,816,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,462,577,000 after acquiring an additional 314,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

