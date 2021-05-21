Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Trevali Mining from $0.25 to $0.20 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.22.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS TREVF opened at $0.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.23.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.