Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Cut to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TUWOY. Peel Hunt lowered Tullow Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tullow Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tullow Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.50.

TUWOY opened at $0.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $968.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.01.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

