Velocity Energy (OTCMKTS:VCYE) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Velocity Energy (OTCMKTS:VCYE) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Velocity Energy from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

VCYE stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. Velocity Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.08.

Velocity Energy Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company's operations are located in Matagorda Bay, Calhoun County, Texas. It also focuses on the exploration of oil and natural gas in the Appalachian Basin.

