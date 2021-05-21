IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price objective hoisted by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$13.50 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Monday. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.86.

Get IBI Group alerts:

TSE IBG opened at C$10.21 on Monday. IBI Group has a 52-week low of C$4.05 and a 52-week high of C$10.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$319.22 million and a PE ratio of 23.63.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$98.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that IBI Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.