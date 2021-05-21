Raymond James Boosts WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Price Target to C$18.75

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$16.75 to C$18.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WPTIF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of WPTIF stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States.

