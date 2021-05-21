Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock to C$125.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of Montreal traded as high as C$122.91 and last traded at C$122.82, with a volume of 1049703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$122.00.

BMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$122.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$124.08.

The company has a market capitalization of C$79.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$116.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$103.27.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The company had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.0237288 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.59%.

About Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

