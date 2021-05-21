Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.02.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $11.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 20,379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

