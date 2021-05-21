Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target to GBX 1,070

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BVIC. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 979 ($12.79).

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 960 ($12.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 880.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 825. The stock has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.12. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 669 ($8.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 977.50 ($12.77).

In other Britvic news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total value of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 49 shares of company stock valued at $41,503.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

