Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 261 ($3.41) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WJG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities downgraded Watkin Jones to an “add” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 273.40 ($3.57).

Shares of LON:WJG opened at GBX 233.50 ($3.05) on Wednesday. Watkin Jones has a 52-week low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 248 ($3.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of £598.14 million and a P/E ratio of 29.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 231.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 198.91.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

