Mizuho Raises Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $224.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $213.00 to $224.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.82.

PXD opened at $150.65 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 147.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,446,479.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

