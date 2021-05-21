LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON:LMP opened at GBX 228 ($2.98) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 223.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 224.53. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 188.40 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48.
About LondonMetric Property
