Lxi Reit’s (LXI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Lxi Reit (LON:LXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Lxi Reit in a report on Wednesday.

LON:LXI opened at GBX 136.40 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 131.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 123.90. Lxi Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 102.20 ($1.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.04 ($1.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17. The stock has a market cap of £848.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97.

In other news, insider Patricia Dimond purchased 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £10,006.25 ($13,073.23).

About Lxi Reit

The Company, a real estate investment trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

