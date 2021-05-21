Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) vs. Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Critical Review

Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Online Vacation Center and Virgin Galactic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Online Vacation Center $20.92 million 0.80 $2.93 million N/A N/A Virgin Galactic $3.78 million 1,241.76 -$210.93 million ($1.09) -18.17

Online Vacation Center has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Galactic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Online Vacation Center and Virgin Galactic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A Virgin Galactic N/A -55.55% -43.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Online Vacation Center and Virgin Galactic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 N/A Virgin Galactic 0 7 6 0 2.46

Virgin Galactic has a consensus price target of $35.46, indicating a potential upside of 79.01%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than Online Vacation Center.

Risk & Volatility

Online Vacation Center has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Online Vacation Center beats Virgin Galactic on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Online Vacation Center

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents. It also publishes three travel newsletters, such as Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash; and operates a Website that connects travelers with Websites to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

